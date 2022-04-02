Marcus Smart has amazing reaction to Ime Udoka-Grant Williams April Fool's prank

Smart has amazing reaction to Ime Udoka-Grant Williams April Fool's prank originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

April Fool's Day 2022 saw its share of funny pranks.

The Boston Celtics had their own, too, featuring head coach Ime Udoka and power forward Grant Williams.

The two staged a fake argument at shootaround and walked toward each other to make it look like the situation was escalating. They expected someone, either a player, coach or someone else, to step in and try to break it up. But no one did.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart told reporters after Friday's win over the Indiana Pacers that Udoka and Williams did a good job with the prank.

"It was out of nowhere," Smart admitted. "I was actually planning my own April Fool's joke to do on some guys, but they (Udoka and Williams) threw me off, so I didn't even get to do mine.

"When I first saw it, I didn't think much of it. Just two guys who are very passionate going at it. But when Grant started to come back I was like, something's not right. It's Grant -- he'll usually laugh at you first before he gets straight to angry. But this morning he went straight (to angry), so I was like, what's going on? It threw people off. They did a good job with it."

What would a tussle between Udoka and Williams actually look like? Smart gave a hilarious description.

"I call them two walruses going at it -- two big guys. I don't think anyone wanted to step in front of that, even if it was real. They were just going to have to figure that out on their own."

Marcus Smart compares Grant Williams and Ime Udoka to "two walruses" after their April Fools prank ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/vW447YZ5LM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 2, 2022

The Celtics are firing on all cylinders as the 2022 NBA playoffs approach.

Barring some sort of surprising setback or downturn in performance, the Celtics will enter the postseason with more momentum than any team in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won 12 of its last 15 games entering Sunday's home matchup versus the Washington Wizards.