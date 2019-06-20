Marcus Simms files paperwork to enter supplemental draft

Receiver Marcus Simms entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 29, but he apparently will not finish his college career.

Simms has filed paperwork to enter the NFL supplemental draft, Tony Pauline of draftanalyst.com reports. Simms expects to work out for NFL teams next month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earlier this month, Simms had alluded to heading to the NFL, posting on his Instagram story a video of the supplemental draft application, renouncing his college eligibility.

Simms played three seasons at West Virginia. In 26 games, he made 87 catches for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns, along with averaging 24.2 yards on 41 kickoff returns and 6.8 yards on 23 punt returns.

He missed all but two of WVU’s spring practices to deal with a hamstring issue and then a personal issue.

After deciding to leave, Simms posted several farewell messages and expressed uncertainty about his role at WVU under new coach Neal Brown.