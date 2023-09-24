Marcus Rashford ‘shaken’ after crashing Rolls Royce following Man United win

Marcus Rashford was involved in a scary car accident following Manchester United’s win against Burnley on Saturday night.

After travelling back to United’s Carrington training ground on the team coach from Turf Moor, the England international escaped unhurt after crashing his £700,000 Rolls Royce.

Footage shared on social media shows a car dented on the side of the road, with police surrounding the scene with a traffic island toppled too.

No ambulance was called, with The Sun reporting that Rashford, 25, was “shaken” after the incident.

While emergency services attended the scene, Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

United captain Bruno Fernandes also came across the scene, stopping to help.

Fernandes scored the match-winner for a United side who picked up a much-needed win against the Clarets. Rashford played the full 90 minutes at Turf Moor.

The crash happened after Manchester United had returned to their Carrington training base following the match.

The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

The Independent has contacted Rashford’s representatives for comment.