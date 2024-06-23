Marcus Rashford set to discuss Man United future with Erik ten Hag

Mikel Arteta has built a reputation for signing struggling talents and helping them find their mojo back, and now a Manchester United star is emerging as his next big bet.

Martin Ødegaard at Real Sociedad and Kai Havertz at Bayer Leverkusen showed incredible potential but struggled to enjoy the same level of success at Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

Arteta seamlessly incorporated both talents into his Arsenal setup, helping them make the most of their talents.

Now, Marcus Rashford finds himself at a crossroads, having endured a difficult 2023/24 season under Erik ten Hag. The Englishman even missed out on a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros.

This has led to him being linked with a move to Arsenal. According to GMS, the North London outfit have held discussions about the United academy product.

However, it is understood that the move is unlikely to materialise with Rashford not pushing for an exit from Old Trafford.

Instead, the 26-year-old is expected to hold showdown talks with Ten Hag to explore details about his role in the team for the upcoming season.

Rashford is keen to bounce back and replicate the goal-scoring tally of the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season was perhaps the toughest of the England star’s career as he found himself under the spotlight for his struggles on and off the pitch.

The Dutch coach’s attempt to accommodate new striker Rasmus Hojlund also allegedly impacted Rashford’s attacking play.

GMS, however, adds that Rashford can expect to be a “key part” of United’s frontline from the start of next season, with the club’s gaffer ready to lay out his thought process for him moving forward.

Despite his inconsistent showings, Rashford remains United’s poster boy and there is no doubt the majority of the supporters would want to see him succeed at Old Trafford rather than rediscover his form elsewhere.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



