Marcus Rashford misses Man Utd training ahead of trip to Leeds

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Manchester United’s trip to old foes Leeds.

Having been ruled out of England’s March fixtures, the 23-year-old has been managing the foot/ankle problem this month.

Rashford has managed to score two goals in four April appearances despite an issue that has seen him miss training in the build-up to Sunday’s trip to rivals Leeds.

Marcus Rashford has been dealing with a foot/ankle issue for more than a month (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Marcus hasn’t trained but I hope that he will join us tomorrow.

“Apart from that everyone – of course Anthony (Martial) is injured still – has had a couple of days of recovery and a week of preparation and training.

“You need that against these. They make you go to the edge physically and mentally.

“They have a unique style of play and it’s a game we’re looking forward to.”

Martial joins long-term absentee Phil Jones on the sidelines, but Eric Bailly is in contention following his positive test for coronavirus.

United are looking for a sixth straight Premier League win and 90 minutes of much-needed positivity at the end of a week in which they embarrassingly backtracked on Super League plans amid fan anger.

“Let’s talk about this weekend because talking about exciting football games, Leeds away is an exciting game for us,” Solskjaer said.

“Inside the stadium there won’t be any fans, unfortunately, but obviously it’s important that we focus on our game.

“You know, fans between our clubs have always had a rivalry – and it has to be a healthy rivalry.

“That’s important as well in a period like this, for me, that we don’t incite or brew anything up.

“We play football and that’s important that we’ve listened to the fans and I’m so, so happy that the fans have been heard and let’s go on to the game of football.”