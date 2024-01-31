Marcus Rashford matter 'closed' as Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United selection boost

Erik ten Hag insists that Manchester United are moving on from the recent controversy surrounding Marcus Rashford.

The England forward was not involved in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Newport County, having allegedly been seen partying in a nightclub in Belfast on Thursday night before then missing training at Carrington on Friday due to illness.

Ten Hag reiterated after that entertaining tie against League Two opposition in South Wales that Rashford had reported ill, insisting that "the rest is an internal matter" that both he and the club would deal with privately.

The episode has once again seen question marks raised over Rashford's long-term future at Old Trafford, amid reports that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are considering reigniting their interest in a long-term transfer target as they prepare for the likely summer exit of France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

In a later statement, United insisted that Rashford - who was also seen in a nightclub just hours after the derby defeat by Manchester City in November - "has taken responsibility for his actions", adding that the matter was now "closed".

Addressing the situation again on Wednesday ahead of the Premier League trip to face Wolves at Molineux on transfer deadline day, Ten Hag said: "He has taken responsibility and for the rest it is an internal matter. Case closed.

"It is nothing to do with that (respect). As I say, let's focus on the game. I think the statement is clear and we have to focus on winning football games.

Case closed: Marcus Rashford should be back in the Manchester United squad to face Wolves (REUTERS)

"In football you need discipline on the pitch but also off the pitch - there is a line between. Every professional knows what is required. We have to focus on winning football games, that's all that matters. Every top professional knows what is required.

"The last two Premier League games [for Rashford], two goals and an assist - he is developing a strong bond with Rasmus Hojlund and we want to continue that process."

United will be boosted against Wolves by the return of Andre Onana, who is available again for club selection after returning to the UK in the aftermath of Cameroon's defeat by Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 in Ivory Coast at the weekend and will come back in at the expense of Altay Bayindir, who hardly impressed on his Red Devils debut at Newport.

However, the game will come too early for Mason Mount in his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since November.

"Mason Mount it is too soon, yeah," Ten Hag said on Wednesday. "But Andre Onana will return."

United remain without the likes of Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Tyrell Malacia due to injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt and Sofyan Amrabat's AFCON campaign with pre-tournament favourites Morocco only ended in shock fashion with defeat by South Africa on Tuesday night.