Marcus Rashford involved in angry confrontation with Manchester United fans

Marcus Rashford was urged to walk away by team-mates from a confrontation with Manchester United’s supporters as he warmed up before their 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

In a clip posted on social media, something is shouted at the forward by someone in the home end as he carries out warm up drills on the pitch.

That prompted an angry reaction from Rashford, who appeared to mouth something back as he scowled in the direction of the heckler. He was then urged to calm down by Christian Eriksen and captain Bruno Fernandes before things escalated. Both team-mates ushered the 27-year-old away from the situation.

The clip was condemned as “vile” by other social media users angry at seeing one of their own players being verbally attacked before a game.

Rashford has had a troubled campaign, disciplined for missing training after he was pictured on a late night out in Belfast and losing form soon after. That led to an increase in criticism of the player, prompting the winger to publicly ask for the personal attacks to stop, insisting “enough is enough.”

Rashford, who has also been booed by United fans this season, came on as a second half substitute against Newcastle and was cheered on to the pitch but his lose of form has been obvious and troubling.

It means the former United Academy player, who was once the darling of the Old Trafford crowd, is almost certain not to be picked for England at this summer’s European Championships.

Telegraph Sport also revealed that United would be willing to sell a player who has scored just eight goals this season and has delivered a series of underwhelming performances.

