Marcus Rashford and Gareth Southgate urge England to dream of winning Euros

Marcus Rashford has spoken of England’s chances of winning Euro 2021 and said the “talent and ability” in the team is as “high as I’ve seen it”.

The Manchester United striker says England "have a good chance" and that the team have "good balance", which, he believes, is key to winning trophies.

It comes as Gareth Southgate will today announce an expanded, provisional squad — rather than a 26-man selection as first expected — to deal with a number of injury concerns and the fact that up to 11 players whose clubs are involved in European finals this week so will meet up late.

The England manager has decided against naming ‘stand-by’ players and instead will have an enlarged number to be reduced by June 1 — the day before the first warm-up game against Austria in Middlesbrough — to meet Uefa’s competition deadline. It means Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could have been the biggest name to miss out, will be included.

Rashford will also certainly be on the list and argued that England will benefit from the experience of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and also playing at Wembley Stadium.

“We’ve got a good chance,” Rashford said in an interview with Men’s Health. “The talent and ability in the team is as high as I’ve seen it. A lot of it is down to self-belief.

“I was speaking to some of the players, and I think the only thing that stopped us last time (in the World Cup) was entering that element of the unknown. We hadn’t been that far as a team before and didn’t know what to expect.

“I feel we’ve learned from those experiences. Plus, we’ve got a few new faces in the squad, talented players. We’re looking at a good balance, and you need balance to win trophies.”

Such is Rashford’s confidence that he said, in the interview with the magazine, which goes on sale on Wednesday: “If my generation of players don’t win anything, it’ll hang over our shoulders long after we retire.”

England play all three of their Group D games — against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic — at Wembley and, if they win their group and go all the way to the final, will only have to play one of the seven ties away from their home stadium.

“It’s a massive advantage,” Rashford said. “To play so many (group) games at our home stadium and, hopefully, in front of our home fans – that’s just not going to happen again. Everyone is excited and ready."

Marcus Rashford and Gareth Southgate urge England to dream of winning Euros - PA

Southgate reiterated Rashford’s call by saying that the players and fans must be allowed to “dream” about winning the Euros. "I said ahead of the World Cup in Russia, we wanted the country to have pride in the team, and I think we achieved that," said Southgate.

"Some of that is about results, and some of that is about the way the team connect with the fans. Now of course if you don't win the matches then that pride isn't there, that's the reality. And of course now we've been to two semi-finals and we are as keen as everybody else to go further.

"So we understand expectations change, and we shouldn't be afraid of saying we want to go and win.”

Southgate insisted that England were fully focussed on “small steps”, starting with qualifying from their group. He added: "So we have to allow everybody to dream, we want to dream ourselves. But we've got to make sure we won't just win because we're at home, we won't just win because we're an exciting team. We've got to get all the parts right, and that's got to be our aim.

"And of course there's an expectation, and we can build that into pressure if we choose. But that's our own decision what that feels like, that's our own voice in our heads.

"I'd rather be in a role where you can make a difference, where you can drive people to achieve something we haven't done before.”

