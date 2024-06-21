Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent deletes post with subtle dig at Gareth Southgate

Marcus Rashford’s agent and brother Dwaine Maynard had made his feelings known over the Manchester United star’s omission from England’s Euro 2024 squad.

The dig at Gareth Southgate’s selections came after England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark.

There is no getting away from the fact Rashford had a difficult campaign with United, scoring just seven goals in the Premier League. He should have been brought to the European Championship to give England something they lack in attack.

With Harry Kane dropping deep in games, the Three Lions need an outlet on the flanks. Someone to run at defenders and cause havoc and we know that Rashford is capable of that.

After a poor display from England, Rashford’s agent and brother appeared to slam Southgate’s decision to overlook the forward.

Dwaine wrote: “It’s hard to sit and watch when you honestly believe your man could make a difference!”

The post has since been deleted.

Rashford finished the season on a high with a strong performance in the FA Cup final win over Man City.

We all want to see Rashford back at his best in a United shirt, so the summer off will do him good and he can focus on hitting the ground running when the new season begins.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Marcus Rashford’s brother and agent deletes post with subtle dig at Gareth Southgate

Jun 21 2024, 11:23

Trusted journo says there’s an ‘opportunity’ for United to ‘exploit’ with unhappy PL target

Jun 21 2024, 10:39

Lisandro Martinez reacts as Argentina start Copa America with win over Canada

Jun 21 2024, 9:53