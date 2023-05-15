Cornerback Marcus Peters‘ search for a place to play in 2023 has brought him to Las Vegas on Monday.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Peters is visiting with the Raiders to kick off the week.

Peters returned from a 2021 torn ACL to make 13 starts for the Ravens last season. He had 47 tackles, an interception, a sack, and two fumble recoveries and had 99 tackles, eight interceptions, two sacks, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 37 games for the Ravens after joining the team in a 2019 trade with the Rams.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that the door hasn’t been closed on bringing Peters back for another year, but that option may disappear if all goes well on Monday.

Marcus Peters visits Raiders Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk