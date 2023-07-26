Marcus Peters takes Raiders No 24 once worn by fellow Oakland native Marshawn Lynch

Taking the field today for the Raiders was newly signed cornerback Marcus Peters. And he was wearing the number 24. The same number 24 that was worn by close friend and fellow Oakland native Marshawn Lynch when he signed with the Raiders back in 2017.

Wearing the same number as Marshawn probably gives the selection personal meaning for Peters. But the number holds a whole lot more meaning to the franchise.

No number in NFL history is more legendary to a team than the number 24 is to the Raiders.

Two Hall of Fame cornerbacks wore it in Charles Woodson and Willie Brown. Making for the greatest to ever wear the number 24 on any team, let alone in Silver & Black. Two fold.

It was two years after Woodson retired that Marshawn took it over.

The last Raiders player to wear the number was former first round pick Johnathan Abram. Needless to say, he didn’t live up to the legends before him to wear it. Peters surely hopes he can do it justice.

