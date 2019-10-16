Marcus Peters to start practicing Thursday, play “as much as he can” Sunday

The Ravens now have cornerback Marcus Peters in their secondary and they expect to start seeing returns on the deal this weekend.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in Baltimore that he liked the “aggressive approach” General Manager Eric DeCosta used to bring Peters to town.

The corner is expected to get to the team’s facility on Wednesday and practice with the team for the first time on Thursday. According to Harbaugh, the plan is for Peters to continue working over the rest of the week before playing “as much as he can” in Seattle on Sunday.

While the Ravens haven’t had Peters at practice yet, Harbaugh said the team believes he’ll slot right into the back end of their defense.

“He’s one of the top corners in the league,” Harbaugh said. “He plays the way we play. . . . I think he fits in real well that way and gives us another weapon back there so we can do the things we want to do defensively.”

Harbaugh also said that the team expects Jimmy Smith to do individual work at practice on Wednesday, so it may not be long before the team is playing with a much fuller deck at the cornerback spot.