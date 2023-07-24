Marcus Peters to sign with Raiders

The Raiders are signing free agent cornerback Marcus Peters to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Peters, 30, worked out for the Raiders on Monday as did Troy Hill. Peters had visited the team in May, and a report last month indicated the Raiders expected to sign Peters before training camp.

Peters returned from a 2021 torn anterior cruciate ligament to make 13 starts for the Ravens last season. He had 47 tackles, an interception, a sack and two fumble recoveries.

Peters played three seasons with the Chiefs before a trade to the Rams, who dealt him to the Ravens during the 2019 season.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and twice was voted All-Pro.

In his career, Peters has 346 tackles, 32 interceptions, 92 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.