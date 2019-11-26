Marcus Peters picks off his old team, gets into it with Jalen Ramsey after Ravens beatdown

Jack BaerYahoo Sports Contributor
Marcus Peters is living his best life. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)


At this point, Marcus Peters is probably feeling pretty great about being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Baltimore Ravens. However, judging from his postgame behavior, he’s still a little mad at his old team for getting rid of him.

Marcus Peters gets revenge on Rams with INT

Watching Lamar Jackson shove the Rams defense into a blender and casually press “puree” was probably fun enough, but then Peters went ahead and gave the Ravens defense a highlight of their own with an acrobatic interception against his old quarterback Jared Goff.

Once the play was over, Peters assembled the Ravens defense and ran down to the end zone for a family photo.

Funnily enough, this is the second season in a row Peters has picked off a team that recently traded him away.

The Rams dealt Peters to the Ravens back in October for a surprisingly paltry return: a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kenny Young, who had fallen out of favor with the Ravens. Peters is an impending free agent and had built up a reputation for getting burned at times, but he still had elite ball skills (no player has more interceptions since Peters entered the league in 2015).

The move made a bit more sense when the Rams went on to acquire All-Pro Jalen Ramsey for two first-round picks, but the Ravens have to be more than happy with how this has all worked out.

Peters debuted with the Ravens with a pick-six off Russell Wilson, added another pick-six against the Cincinnati Bengals, then did what he did against the Rams. With Peters onboard, a Ravens defense that had been struggling badly has suddenly become dominant.

Marcus Peters and Jalen Ramsey meet up after game

Following the game, in which he could be seen taunting Ramsey, Peters ran into his replacement Ramsey and immediately went off on one of the game’s more well-known trash-talkers.

The confrontation continued as the players left the field, with Peters yelling about kicking the Rams out of the playoffs and Ramsey needing to be escorted away.

Peters might not be wrong about the Rams and the playoffs. The loss lowers their record to 6-5 and pushes them two games out of a playoff spot. Not great for a team that doesn’t have a first-round draft pick until 2022 after the Ramsey trade.

