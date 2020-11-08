Marcus Peters pulls off incredible interception vs. Colts

Marcus Peters' incredible interception vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Shortly after punching the ball out of Jonathan Taylor's hands leading to a Chuck Clark score on the other end, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters caused his second turnover of the day with an incredible interception against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Called an incomplete pass at first, head coach John Harbaugh checked the replay and threw the challenge flag. It paid off.

Gus Edwards capitalized on the ensuing possession, punching in a one-yard score to give the Ravens a 14-10 lead.

Officials deemed Peters secured the interception and made a football move before losing the fumble, which Baltimore recovered to take over near midfield. According to NFL Research, Peters joined an exclusive club for the amount of games it took him to reach 30 INTs for his career.

Marcus Peters was just credited with his 30th interception in his 85th career game



The last 2 players to reach 30 INTs in their first 85 games... Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Ed Reed#RavensFlock — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 8, 2020

The Ravens' defense has long been heralded as a takeaway machine, but fielding a defensive playmaker like Peters after Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed inspired so many for years is borderline unfair. At age 27, though, Peters has plenty of football ahead of him. Whether or not Peters continues on this Hall-of-Fame trajectory remains to be seen, but he's been a joy to watch for Ravens fans.