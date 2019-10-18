Marcus Peters will “probably play a lot” in Ravens debut

After the Ravens acquired cornerback Marcus Peters in a trade with the Rams this week, head coach John Harbaugh said that Peters’s playing time against the Seahawks on Sunday would be determined by how much of the defense he got down before the game.

Friday brought a chance to update that process and it sounds like Peters has gotten a good grasp on what the Ravens want him to do. Harbaugh indicated that Peters is going to be heavily involved in the team’s defensive plans this weekend.

“He looked good. He’s going to play. He’ll probably play a lot,” Harbaugh said at a press conference. “So looking forward to it. Our coaches have done a great job of getting him up to speed. He’s done a really good job of studying. We’re going out there with all of our best weapons. We’re not holding anything back.”

Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Carr round out the cornerback group for this weekend and Jimmy Smith returned to practice on a limited basis this week, so it may not be long before the team has all of their secondary weapons on hand.