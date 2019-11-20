Marcus Peters on playing the Rams: “That’s done for me”

Marcus Peters has been the part of trades twice the past 20 months. He finally may have found a home.

The cornerback has returned two interceptions for touchdowns in four games with the Ravens. He has scored seven defensive touchdowns in his NFL career, the league’s most since 2015.

“He’s really accommodated himself to playing the style of defense that we want to play in the back end,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “The way we play our techniques and our coverages, the way we relate to routes in both man and zone coverages, he’s really smart. He picks it up just like that.”

Peters, scheduled to become a free agent in March, will have the chance to decide for himself where he plays next season.

But he and the Ravens appear to be getting along famously.

Peters joined the Ravens in an Oct. 15 trade with the Rams, who needed the cap space for the acquisition for Jalen Ramsey. The Chiefs traded him to the Rams in the 2018 offseason.

He insists being traded doesn’t fuel him.

“I don’t need no motivation from nobody else,” Peters said. “I’m motivated enough for me to take care of my family.”

Peters gets a chance to play the Rams on Monday night at the Coliseum. He wants everyone to believe it’s just another opponent.

“That’s done for me,” Peters said. “I’ve been here for four [now five] weeks. Just trying to play football.”