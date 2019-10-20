Marcus Peters pays immediate dividends with pick-6 of Russell Wilson in Ravens debut

Russell Wilson started the NFL season with six straight games without an interception.

Marcus Peters put an emphatic end to the streak on Sunday. Facing third-and-six at the Baltimore 34-yard line late in the second quarter, Wilson floated a ball to wide receiver Jaron Brown down the right sideline in an effort to gain a first down.

Wilson jumps route for pick-6

Wilson seemed unaware of Peters, who had dropped back in zone coverage at the snap. But Peters was aware of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and jumped the route to intercept the pass and return it to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown to give the Ravens a 13-6 lead.

Peters’ first game since trade from Rams

It was the first big play for Peters in his first game with the Ravens since a midweek trade from the Los Angeles Rams last week as they sent Peters away to make room for Jalen Ramsey.

Peters is familiar with Wilson, having played him already this season in an NFC West matchup that saw the Seahawks edge the Rams in Seattle.

He’s also familiar with making big plays having tallied four previous pick-6s over the course of his five-year career. Sunday’s marked his fifth and his second of the season after recording one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while playing with the Rams.

The two-time Pro Bowler is a potential difference maker in a secondary and is already paying dividends in Baltimore.

Marcus Peters made in immediate impact in Baltimore with the first interception of Russell Wilson this season. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

