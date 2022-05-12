Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was a part of a remarkably unfortunate injury situation just before the start of the regular season last year, when he and running back Gus Edwards each tore an ACL on back-to-back plays in practice.

After missing the entire 2021 season, Peters is preparing to play in 2022. Via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Peters said Thursday that he’s in good spirits and is progressing well in his rehab.

“I’m in the right place, going in the right direction with my leg,” Peters said.

But the cornerback did not give a date for when he’ll return to play.

“Putting a timeframe is always going to be just people’s words and s—t like that,” Peters said. “When Marcus is ready to be on the field playing ball, I’m going to be.”

Peters is entering the last season of a three-year extension he signed with the Ravens late in the 2019 season. He has appeared in 24 games for the franchise, recording seven interceptions, 19 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

In 91 career contests for the Chiefs, Rams, and Ravens, Peters has 31 picks, 86 passes defensed, and nine forced fumbles.

Marcus Peters: I’m in the right place with ACL recovery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk