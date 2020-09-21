Marcus Peters' incredible interception makes SportsCenter's Top 10 plays

Peters' incredible interception makes SportsCenter's Top 10 plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On a day where several Ravens starred in Baltimore's 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans, it was cornerback Marcus Peters who had the play of the day.

With Baltimore up 20-7 with just a few minutes before halftime, Deshaun Watson and the Texans were driving, hoping to trim the Ravens lead just before the intermission.

On first-and-10 from its own 48, Houston ran a play-action pass where Watson thought he had an open Brandin Cooks across the middle toward the left sideline. Watson fired a strike in Cooks' direction, but never saw Peters, who came flying across the middle to intercept the pass.

Peters' interception would not lead to any Baltimore points, but it did halt a Houston drive that perhaps could have changed the outcome of the game if the Texans had found the end zone instead.

The interception was one of the best plays across the NFL on Sunday -- so good that it came in at No. 6 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays on Monday.

Here's another look at the play, a better angle that shows just how much ground Peters had to make up to intercept the pass.

Peters and his fellow All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey both forced turnovers in Baltimore's victory on Sunday, picking up exactly where they left off from last season.

The Ravens look even better than they did in 2019, which is a scary sight for the rest of the NFL.