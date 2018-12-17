Marcus Peters Goes Into The Stands To Shut Down Heckler [Update]

During the Rams’ loss to the Eagles last night, a heckler behind the Rams bench kept pestering cornerback Marcus Peters. Instead of chilling on the bench and ignoring him, Peters walked over and confronted the heckler, repeatedly asking him where he was from.

Marcus Peters g checkin fans 🤣

This is exactly how it should be pic.twitter.com/BD22876foV — Hog Maw Athletics (@hogmawathletics) December 17, 2018

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TMZ Sports obtained a slightly longer video showing both security guards and Rams safety John Johnson III pulling Peters back to the bench.

Rams coach Sean McVay is expected to address Peters’s confrontation later today. Oddly, former Saturday Night Live actor Taran Killam saw it all go down and has somewhat of an inside scoop.

Saw the whole thing go down. Despite 8-10 security members and Rams personnel stepping in to diffuse the situation, Peters couldn’t let it go. Guy he was talking to was escorted out. Friend sitting closer said he overheard it had to do with old high school beef. — 🇺🇸 Taran “VOTER” Killam 🇺🇸 (@TaranKillam) December 17, 2018

It has really not been a good 24 hours for the Rams.

Update (3:01 p.m. ET): Peters addressed the incident this afternoon.

Story continues

This is what Marcus Peters said after the game about his fan issue. Thanks to @Jim_Alexander for being there and getting this. pic.twitter.com/k0JDjRmZec — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 17, 2018

Read more