It’s starting to look more like Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters will make his season debut against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Peters was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday. Peters is returning from tearing his ACL and did not play in last week’s season opener against the Jets.

Similarly, running back J.K. Dobbins — who is also returning from a torn ACL — was a full participant for the second day in a row.

But cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) was added to the injury report as limited. And left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) went from limited to a non-participant on Thursday. Receiver James Proche (groin) and defensive back Brandon Stephens (quad) also went from limited to DNP.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) was upgraded from limited to full. Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) did not practice. And tight end Nick Boyle received a rest day.

Marcus Peters a full participant in Thursday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk