Rams' Marcus Peters fined $10K, but not for heated confrontation with fan

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was fined for his actions during Week 15, but not for the reason you might think. Peters received a $10,026 fine from the NFL for unnecessary roughness during last week’s game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

[Play in our Week 16 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As for his heated confrontation with a fan, Peters received nothing. During the team’s 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Peters walked over to the stands to confront a fan. The incident was captured on video.

The clip contains NSFW language:

Marcus Peters g checkin fans 🤣

This is exactly how it should be pic.twitter.com/BD22876foV — Hog Maw Athletics (@hogmawathletics) December 17, 2018





The video starts with a fan yelling Peters’ name. Peters then walks over to the stands and asks the fan where he’s from. After getting close to the fan, Peters says a few words we can’t write here. Peters downplayed the confrontation after the game, saying he was just having fun with someone who had been heckling him.

A few days later, Peters continued to downplay the incident, but admitted he should not have reacted that way.

The 25-year-old Peters was in the midst of a rough day when he confronted the fan. The Rams not only lost, but Eagles No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery put up 160 yards on the Rams’ secondary.

Peters should have a less frustrating day against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Marcus Peters was fined in Week 15, but not for confronting a fan. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

• Lakers in driver’s seat to pair LeBron, A.D.

• Steelers’ Smith-Schuster tells fantasy owners he’s playing

• ’Miami Miracle’ football up for auction; price will be steep

• Man United rolls in first post-Mourinho match, and that’s no coincidence

