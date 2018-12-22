Rams' Marcus Peters fined $10K, but not for heated confrontation with fan
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was fined for his actions during Week 15, but not for the reason you might think. Peters received a $10,026 fine from the NFL for unnecessary roughness during last week’s game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
As for his heated confrontation with a fan, Peters received nothing. During the team’s 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Peters walked over to the stands to confront a fan. The incident was captured on video.
The clip contains NSFW language:
The video starts with a fan yelling Peters’ name. Peters then walks over to the stands and asks the fan where he’s from. After getting close to the fan, Peters says a few words we can’t write here. Peters downplayed the confrontation after the game, saying he was just having fun with someone who had been heckling him.
A few days later, Peters continued to downplay the incident, but admitted he should not have reacted that way.
The 25-year-old Peters was in the midst of a rough day when he confronted the fan. The Rams not only lost, but Eagles No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery put up 160 yards on the Rams’ secondary.
Peters should have a less frustrating day against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.
