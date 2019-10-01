Marcus Peters expected to play Thursday after clearing concussion tests

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was rocked by a shot to the head from Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith at the conclusion of his 32-yard interception return for a touchdown on Sunday.

Peters was sidelined from the final eight minutes of the game after the blow and was evaluated on the sidelines by medical staff. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that evaluations of Peters came back clear and he should be a go for Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“He cleared the concussion assessment, all the things that you have to go through if you see a hit like that,” McVay said. “But he got a little bit of a facial laceration or something like that from the shot. He’s feeling good, didn’t have any effects and he totally passed. He wasn’t in concussion protocol but he passed the assessments so he didn’t have any symptoms so he should be in good shape.”

With the short week ahead of Thursday night’s game in Seattle, if Peters had been diagnosed with a concussion he would almost certainly have been ruled out for the game against the Seahawks. There just isn’t enough time in the league’s protocol for a player to get the necessary recovery time to play just four days after sustaining a concussion. But with Peters cleared, the Rams can prepare for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks knowing Peters will be available.

Safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) and linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder) are the only other injuries currently faced by the Rams. McVay said both players will likely be game-time decisions on Thursday.