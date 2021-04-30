Marcus Peters crashes press conference of Steelers rookie Najee Harris

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will continue their fierce rivalry in 2021. Pittsburgh got the better of Baltimore in the 2020 season series, beating the Ravens twice. The first matchup between the two teams last season was an instant classic game, but the second contest was tainted by the fact that over 20 Baltimore players and staff members were on the COVID-19 list and unable to participate in the game.

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Steelers selected star Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 24th overall selection. He should instantly help Pittsburgh become better in the run game, an area that they struggled in last year. They still have question marks on their offensive line, but Harris is a dynamic playmaker.

After Harris was selected by the Steelers, he had a press conference with the Pittsburgh media. Harris, who was in his native Oakland, California at the time, was then video-bombed by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who’s also an Oakland native.

This is so Marcus Peters. Crashing Steelers RB Najee Harris’ presser and reminding him that they’ll clash twice a year. 😂 pic.twitter.com/S7jVXDznmE — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 30, 2021

Peters made sure to hammer the point home to Harris that they’d be seeing each other twice a year as opponents. The young running back will join one of the best rivalries in football, and hope to lead Pittsburgh to many victories over Baltimore. However, Peters and the rest of the Ravens will have something to say about that, and the matchups between the two teams should continue to entertain for years to come.