Marcus Peters on Amari Cooper: I choked him out

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters apparently took offense to Amari Cooper saying he knows Peters and Aqib Talib “in and out” because of their previous matchups in the AFC West.

Peters drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty during the game for shoving the Cowboys receiver after a fourth-down run by Ezekiel Elliott. The two went at it again after the game.

Cooper shoved Peters in the end zone after Peters said something (probably not very nice) to Cooper. The back judge broke it up before the two reengaged on the sideline.

Talib, Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam and Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford were among those playing peacemaker as Peters and Cooper traded more shoves.

Peters didn’t hold back in the locker room afterward.

“Tell Coop I thought he knew us,” Peters said, via Michael Silver of NFL Media. “He said he played us two times a year. . . .That’s 12 times he played against me and [Talib]. I think he got strapped tonight. He had that TD, but he didn’t do s—. [While incurring the personal foul] I choked him out. He couldn’t do nothin’. He was crying for his mama. That’s how he is. That’s why the Raiders got rid of him.”

Cooper caught six passes for 65 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter.