Marcus Mosher’s final mock draft for the Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL Draft is finally here and while the Raiders won’t pick in Round 1 (or we don’t think so, at least), it’s time to get our official predictions on board. Here is how I see the 2022 NFL Draft playing out for the Raiders:

No. 86: Luke Goedeke, OG, Central Michigan

No. 126: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

No. 164: DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

No. 165: Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

No. 227: EJ Perry, QB, Brown

Goedeke would be a Day 1 starter at right guard or right tackle for the Raiders and would be among the best possible picks for them at No. 86. His tape is fantastic and he is a mauling run-blocker. His arm length is less-than-deal, but that’s why he is available in Round 3.

We know that the Raiders are also interested in adding cornerback depth to their roster and Jones is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the class. He would allow Nate Hobbs to play on the outside and Jones could be a dynamic slot corner right away. Plus, he is the best returner in the class and could immediately help out on special teams.

Malones and Ogbonnia would both add depth to the defensive line for the Raiders and would give them some pass-rush help. Perry is a developmental quarterback with great athleticism that could eventually be used in a Taysom Hill-like package.

