Marcus Morris Sr. flashing experience when Cavaliers need him most

May 1—Raise your hand if you had to check the name on the back of the Cavaliers' black jersey on April 30 when you noticed "24" was in the game.

The Cavaliers signed Marcus Morris to a 10-day contract on March 18 and then signed him to a contract for the remainder of the season on March 29.

Morris has been around a long, long time. He was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 14th overall pick of the 2011 draft. His journeys have taken him from the Rockets to the Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, Clippers and 76ers before the 6-foot-8, 34-year-old forward signed with the Cavaliers.

The only player currently in a Cavaliers uniform who has more playoff experience than Morris (70) is Tristan Thompson (98), yet Coach J.B. Bickerstaff kept Morris on the bench at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first two games of the Eastern Conference playoff series with the Orlando Magic. The Cavs won both games.

Morris played nine minutes in Game 3 and five minutes in Game 4 in Orlando. The Cavs lost both times.

Bickerstaff changed plans for Game 5, in part out of necessity because a rib injury prevented Jarrett Allen from playing. Morris played 26 minutes, scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Cavs nip the Magic, 104-103. One would guess he showed enough to earn more than nine minutes on the floor when the series shifts back to Orlando for Game 6 on May 3.

"I worked my (butt) off for moments like this," Morris said after Game 5. "So throughout the entire year for me as being a 13-year veteran, I put a lot of time into my body and my mental situations like that to be able to come in and just help the team."

The contribution from Morris in Game 5 went beyond his 12 points. His leadership when the lead kept changing hands (eight times in the fourth quarter) couldn't be measured in numbers. It is why he will likely play more than nine minutes in Game 6 even if Allen is cleared to play.

"We kind of scoured the earth (in March) to see who was available," Bickerstaff said. "Marcus and I have had a relationship since his rookie year back in Houston, so we knew what he's capable of. And he's just a guy you trust, right?

"He's been through these battles before. He's tough as nails. He's not afraid and he's got big courage like that shot he hit from the corner. A lot of guys wouldn't take that. They would've gone and tried to find something else, but he's been through it. There's not a lot he hasn't seen. So it was great for us to be able to go to him tonight."

Game 6 predictably will be even more physical than any of the first five games. Max Strus and Georges Niang aren't afraid to bump bodies, but Bickerstaff chose not to play Niang in Game 5 because Niang scored a total of 14 points on 5-for-22 shooting in the first four games. Morris won't get pushed around, and he isn't afraid to attempt a 3-pointer in crucial times. He was 2-of-5 on 3s in Game 5.

"There are a lot of guys in this league that just do a lot of (talking) and aren't willing to back it up," Bickerstaff said. "Marcus is willing to lay it on the line and he has the courage to fight through whatever it may be.

"Take the shot, make the pass, box out, whatever it is. He's not going to duck in the moment and when he talks, it's not lip service. People listen and he's got that reputation and respect around the league."

Morris began the 2023-24 season with the 76ers. He last played in a game for them on Feb. 5. He was traded to the Spurs on Feb. 7, but he never played a game for San Antonio before being waived on Feb. 29.

The Cavaliers might never have had a need to "scour the earth," as Bickerstaff said, to come up with Morris had an ankle injury not sidelined Evan Mobley for nine games in March.

Misfortune has turned into good fortune for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers at Magic

What: Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 6; Cavs lead, 3-2

When: TBD, May 3

Where: Kia Center, Orlando

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, TBD