Marcus Morris Sr. with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/21/2022
Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/21/2022
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns, 12/20/2022
NASCAR 75: No. 15 in a series of 75 stories that helped define the first three quarters of a century of NASCAR.
The Nets defeated the Warriors, 143-113. Kevin Durant recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for the Nets, while James Wiseman tallied a career-high 30 points (12-14 FG), along with six rebounds for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 20-12 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 15-18.
Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/21/2022
He's been incredible for #Michigan in his first year! #GoBlue
The Magic defeated the Rockets, 116-110. Paolo Banchero recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic, while Franz Wagner added a team-high 25 points in the victory. Kevin Porter Jr. led all scorers with 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Rockets in the loss. The Magic improve to 12-21 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 9-22.
Here are some of the biggest stories to watch as the Jets look to get back to winning ways.
For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
In a lopsided game from the beginning, James Wiseman was a bright spot for the Warriors as he scored a career-high 30 in the Warriors' ugly loss to the Nets.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.
'You can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.'
James Wiseman scored a career-high 30 points in a loss that can serve as a personal showcase for the third-year center.
The Brooklyn Nets poured it on the Golden State Warriors in their first meeting of the season, leading 91-51 at halftime on Wednesday.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Early signing period: Ranking the top 2023 football signing classes
Jayson Tatum dropped 41 points in a near-comeback effort, but the Celtics couldn't erase a 30-point deficit vs. the Pacers on Wednesday night. We share our takeaways from Boston's fifth loss in its last six games.
Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m kinda bored.” And while he [more]