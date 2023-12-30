Marcus Morris Sr. with the And-1!

It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
The Hall of Famer called the network 'irresponsible' in a social media response.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
With the calendar about to turn to 2024, you can add something new to your roster with one of these waiver wire adds.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.