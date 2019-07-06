Marcus Morris shuts down signing with the Lakers on Twitter originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving goes to Brooklyn, Al Horford to Philadelphia and Rajon Rondo is returning to the Lakers. It's been a tough summer for Celtics fans watching former players join their rivals.

Marcus Morris is not expected to return to the Celtics after Boston landed Kemba Walker on a max contract, but there has been significant buzz suggesting a move to LA. He's a Rich Paul client and the Lakers have a decent role to offer him, but Morris shut all of that down on Twitter when he was pleaded to sign there.

Morris helped increase his value this season by shooting the lights out during the first half of the 2018-19 season. He regressed back to the mean during the second half of the year, but as a versatile defender who can knock down shots from outside and create his own looks in a pinch, Morris shouldn't have a hard time securing a nice payday.

His free agent decision has yet to be reported, but according to him and his twin brother Markieff, it's coming soon.

