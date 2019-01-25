Marcus Morris shares first reaction to DeMarcus Cousins joining Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Anyone who's not a Warriors fan probably said a few four-letter words when news came down on July 2 that DeMarcus Cousins was joining the Warriors.

For Celtics forward Marcus Morris, that was his first reaction as well.

"I was like, ‘F***,'" Morris told The Athletic on Wednesday. "‘How did they even get him?'"

Recovering from a torn left Achilles and with no offers on the table, Cousins decided to take the mid-level exception to join the Warriors.

Cousins missed the first 45 games of the season, but has now played in the last three games. So far, he's averaging 13 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists in 20.3 minutes.

Morris offered an assessment of Cousins, but also couldn't resist taking a good-natured shot at his friend.

"He looks good. I'm happy for him," Morris told The Athletic. "He's one of the good friends, one of the guys I have a lot of respect for in this league. He's been fouling like a motherf*****, but I'm happy to see him out there and get going."

In three games, Cousins has been tagged with 12 personal fouls, and fouled out in his Warriors debut last Friday against the Clippers.

Cousins and Morris will face each other on Saturday night when the Warriors take on the Celtics in Boston.