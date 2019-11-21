Marcus Morris after scuffle with Joel Embiid: ‘He’s too big to be flopping. He’s just flopping’ (video)

Joel Embiid loves to get under opponents’ skin.

Marcus Morris won’t accept any perceived disrespect.

So, of course they’ve butted head before. And of course they did again.

During the 76ers’ win over the Knicks last night, Morris and Embiid got tangled jostling for a rebound. Morris pulled Embiid to the floor then both were separated. The players received a double technical foul, and Morris got a flagrant foul.

"He's too big to be flopping" – Marcus Morris on his run-in with Joel Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/e2GzjPj10l — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 21, 2019





Morris:

He’s too big to be flopping. He’s just flopping and then grabbing. I’m not the one that’s going to take that. He knows that. He know what I’m about.

Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

I didn’t have anything with him. I just got thrown on the ground and I literally don’t know why I got a technical foul, being the victim. I didn’t do anything. I feel like it’s starting to get ridiculous with the flagrants. Even the last one — I mean, I make a play and they still call a flagrant. This one, I have nothing to do, and I get thrown on the ground, and I get a technical foul. … It’s just annoying.

Maybe he wasn’t going to charge Morris, but Embiid got up quickly and stepped toward Morris. That made it appear as if Embiid were escalating a confrontation. He probably was, but if he weren’t, he can blame his teammate and coach for getting him a technical foul. Ben Simmons held back Embiid, and Brett Brown came onto the court to separate everyone. That made the incident appear far more significant.

As for Morris, he sure stays on message.