Report: Marcus Morris returns to Clippers on four-year, $64 million deal

Jack Baer
·Writer

After a half-season spent with the Los Angeles Clippers, Marcus Morris is sticking around.

The free agent power forward has agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal with the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) before the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers game on February 28, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Marcus Morris is still a Clipper. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

