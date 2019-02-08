Marcus Morris intrigued by adding brother, doesn't want him on East rivals originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON - Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is open to the idea of his twin brother, Markieff, filling Boston's newly created roster vacancy if he's bought out after being dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans before Thursday's trade deadline.

But Morris also knows there might be better opportunities out there, and he's simply hopeful it's not with an East rival.

"Hopefully my brother don't go to one of those places," Morris said Thursday night after acknowledging how deadline moves bolstered East rivals Milwaukee, Toronto, and his native Philadelphia.

"We still trying to figure out what he's going to do. If he's cleared [to return to play after a neck injury], then I'm definitely going to have the conversation with him. I'd rather him go to the West."

Would Morris lobby Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to add his brother?

"Good question, man. It just dependent on how he feels, because I know he wants to play," said Morris. "He's a guy that can contribute 25 minutes per game in this league and we're kinda -- we're loaded. So I'm not really sure how that might play out, could be hard."

But his brother would certainly choose family over opportunity, right?

"I hope he's going to be happy wherever he goes, it's good that he gets to choose where he wants to play, choose his future," said Morris. "Whoever gets him is -- he's been training very hard and he's been getting ready. Whoever gets him is getting a seasoned vet, great player, great contributor to a team. I'm excited wherever he goes."

Morris is hoping he can break the news whenever that decision comes down.

"It'll be exciting to see where he goes but, before [ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski] and all them know, I'll be the first to know," Morris said to laughter. "Maybe I'll leak it."

