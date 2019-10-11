Never a fan of 'what was cool', Marcus Morris chimes in on Kevin Durant's Knicks assessment

Not everyone wants to be the cool kid.

Count Marcus Morris in that group. The New York Knicks forward rallied his fan base with a shot back at Kevin Durant after he explained why the Knicks aren’t a hot attraction for players.

“The cool thing right now is not the Knicks,” said Durant, who passed up the Knicks — where most thought he’d land — for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

Morris, 30, did ultimately sign with the New York squad in free agency and gave his own stance.

Never was a fan of doing what was cool! I love being a Knick!!! Feeling right at home — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) October 10, 2019

Not cool kids, unite!

The former Boston Celtics player is with his fifth franchise in nine seasons. He started his career with the Houston Rockets as their 14th overall pick and went to the Phoenix Sun and Detroit Pistons before landing in Boston. What level of “cool” these franchises are is up for debate.

Julius Randle, another free agent signing, also defended his new team this week after the Durant call-out.

Via SNY:

"S—, I feel cool in blue and orange. I don't know about everybody else but I feel pretty cool wearing my Knicks gear every day. It's a dream come true for me. Everybody has their own opinion."

No one on the roster has an all-star nod, a large hit when taken in the context of superstars teaming up for titles. Durant’s assessment is fair, given the Knicks last NBA Finals appearance was in 1999. The league’s rookies were babies at the time and even those under 30 would have been quite young. New York hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2012-13 and has won only one postseason series since 2001.

There are not a lot of accomplishments or current holdings for players to get on board.

Marcus Morris: Un-cool. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

