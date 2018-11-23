Marcus Morris: Some Celtics ‘aren’t playing as well as they want and their moods haven’t been the best’

The Celtics are a disappointing 9-9 with one of the NBA’s worst offenses. This isn’t what anyone in Boston expected.

One of the few Celtics exceeding expectations – Marcus Morris – sees problems running deep.

Morris, via Jay King of The Athletic:

“Sometimes it’s a little frustrating to see them getting down on themselves as hard as they are, and for their moods to be as bad as it is,” Morris said. “But at the same time, they’re young, man, and that’s what happens. You learn from it. And I was the same when I was younger. You learn from it just like anything else. So my biggest thing is hopefully down the road they figure it out. And like I said, it’s not just the young guys. We have guys that aren’t playing as well as they want and their moods haven’t been the best. Down the road I just hope that we get it better. But we just have to focus on our energy around the team and focus on our next-play mentality, our next-game mentality, and just having better energy.

Morris doesn’t name anyone, but there are no shortage of Celtics who’ve disappointed and haven’t always displayed ideal body language. My guesses start with Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward.

Morris is right: Boston should show better energy. That would lead to better results. But it can sometimes work the other way. If the Celtics play better, their energy will likely improve.

Ultimately, Boston probably has enough talent to get through this. And then, one way or another, everything will snowball for the better.

In the meantime, it’s all frustrating.