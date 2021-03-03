Marcus Maye's agent not pleased with current contract situation with Jets

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye jogs off field following game vs Buffalo Bills

Marcus Maye's agent, Erik Burkhardt, is not pleased with the uncertainty surrounding his client's contract situation with the Jets.

On Tuesday, Burkhardt responded to a tweet from ESPN's Field Yates that touched on the Jets' terrific salary cap space situation and the bounty of draft picks they have.

To that, Burkhardt tweeted:

"Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes...and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety)."

Maye, 27, just completed the fourth year of his rookie deal that was worth $6.55 million.

He is an unrestricted free agent, but the Jets can keep him in the fold by using the franchise tag instead of extending him -- at least as a short-term measure.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported on Feb. 22 that Maye was the Jets' only candidate to get the franchise tag this offseason, noting that several NFL sources believe the Jets will use it on him at a cost of $10-$11 million.

Per Vacchiano, placing the franchise tag on Maye could buy the Jets time to extend him long-term, though there’s no indication they’re close to doing so.