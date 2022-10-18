Marcus Maye practices fully on updated Week 7 Saints injury report vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints are still without wide receiver Michael Thomas, slot receiver Jarvis Landry or star cornerback Marshon Lattimore at Tuesday’s practice, per the latest Week 7 injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals. The only big changes between the two teams were Jalen Thompson returning for the Cardinals and Marcus Maye becoming a full participant for the Saints.
It’s important to remember that this is a short week, it’ll be interesting to see the turnaround for some people. Here’s the full injury report for Tuesday’s practices:
Arizona Cardinals injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)
DNP
DNP
RB James Conner (ribs)
DNP
DNP
LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)
DNP
DNP
C Rodney Hudson (knee)
DNP
DNP
K Matt Prater (left hip)
DNP
DNP
LG Justin Pugh (knee)
DNP
DNP
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
DNP
Limited
RB Darrel Williams (knee)
DNP
DNP
RB Eno Benjamin (foot)
Limited
Limited
LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
DE Michael Dogbe (elbow)
Limited
Limited
CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
DT Rashard Lawrence (hand)
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
DNP
DNP
LG Andrus Peat (chest)
DNP
DNP
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
DNP
DNP
WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
Limited
Limited
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
Limited
Limited
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
Full
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
Limited
LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
Limited
Limited
DE Payton Turner (chest)
Limited
Limited
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Limited
Limited
QB Andy Dalton (back)
Limited
Limited