Marcus Maye practices fully on updated Week 7 Saints injury report vs. Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints are still without wide receiver Michael Thomas, slot receiver Jarvis Landry or star cornerback Marshon Lattimore at Tuesday’s practice, per the latest Week 7 injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals. The only big changes between the two teams were Jalen Thompson returning for the Cardinals and Marcus Maye becoming a full participant for the Saints.

It’s important to remember that this is a short week, it’ll be interesting to see the turnaround for some people. Here’s the full injury report for Tuesday’s practices:

Arizona Cardinals injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Marquise Goodwin (foot) DNP DNP RB James Conner (ribs) DNP DNP LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) DNP DNP C Rodney Hudson (knee) DNP DNP K Matt Prater (left hip) DNP DNP LG Justin Pugh (knee) DNP DNP S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) DNP Limited RB Darrel Williams (knee) DNP DNP RB Eno Benjamin (foot) Limited Limited LB Zaven Collins (shoulder) Limited Limited DE Michael Dogbe (elbow) Limited Limited CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) Limited Limited DT Rashard Lawrence (hand) Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP DNP LG Andrus Peat (chest) DNP DNP TE Adam Trautman (ankle) DNP DNP WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle) DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited Limited CB Paulson Adebo (knee) Limited Limited S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited Full RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited Limited LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip) Limited Limited DE Payton Turner (chest) Limited Limited QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Limited Limited QB Andy Dalton (back) Limited Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire