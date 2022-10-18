Marcus Maye practices fully on updated Week 7 Saints injury report vs. Cardinals

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints are still without wide receiver Michael Thomas,  slot receiver Jarvis Landry or star cornerback Marshon Lattimore at Tuesday’s practice, per the latest Week 7 injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals. The only big changes between the two teams were Jalen Thompson returning for the Cardinals and Marcus Maye becoming a full participant for the Saints.

It’s important to remember that this is a short week, it’ll be interesting to see the turnaround for some people. Here’s the full injury report for Tuesday’s practices:

Arizona Cardinals injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)

DNP

DNP

RB James Conner (ribs)

DNP

DNP

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)

DNP

DNP

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

DNP

DNP

K Matt Prater (left hip)

DNP

DNP

LG Justin Pugh (knee)

DNP

DNP

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

DNP

Limited

RB Darrel Williams (knee)

DNP

DNP

RB Eno Benjamin (foot)

Limited

Limited

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

DE Michael Dogbe (elbow)

Limited

Limited

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

DT Rashard Lawrence (hand)

Full

Full

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

DNP

DNP

LG Andrus Peat (chest)

DNP

DNP

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

DNP

DNP

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

DNP

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

Limited

Limited

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

Limited

Limited

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

Full

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

Limited

LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Limited

Limited

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Limited

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited

Limited

QB Andy Dalton (back)

Limited

Limited

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories