Marcus Maye, Folorunso Fatukasi and Jonathan Marshall cleared to practice

The Jets got a little healthier before the first practice of training camp.

Marcus Maye, Folorunso Fatukasi and Jonathan Marshall all passed their physicals and are eligible to return to practice, the team announced. Maye and Fatukasi had previously been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list, while Marshall was on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Five Jets are not cleared for practice: Quinnen Williams, Ashtyn Davis and Kyle Phillips will remain on the PUP list, while Vinny Curry is still on the NFI list. George Fant, meanwhile, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mekhi Becton, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis throughout the offseason, avoided being placed on a list. He’s still receiving treatment on his foot but said he’ll practice Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The foursome of Williams, Davis, Phillips and Curry can return to practice once they pass their physicals and are activated. If they are still on their respective lists after the preseason, they’ll have to miss the first six games of the season.

