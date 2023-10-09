Marcus Maye back with Saints after three-game suspension

The Saints defense pitched a shutout on Sunday and they're getting a starter in their secondary back this week.

Safety Marcus Maye's three-game suspension came to an end after the Saints' 34-0 rout of the Patriots on Sunday and he has been returned to the 53-man roster. The Saints also waived offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer on Monday.

Maye was suspended under the substance abuse policy after being sentenced to six months probation in a plea deal to settle a driving under the influence charge.

Maye started the first two games of the season and had 13 tackles, a sack, and an interception. Rookie Jordan Howden started against the Patriots and broke up two passes while recording one tackle.