Marcus Maye has arrived at Jets minicamp amid contract negotiations

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye jogs off field following game vs Buffalo Bills

Jets S Marcus Maye has arrived at mandatory minicamp despite still being in contract negotiations with the team.

The Jets posted on Twitter indicating that Maye was indeed in Florham Park ready to get to work.

Maye, who was franchise tagged this offseason to remain with Gang Green, has been discussing a long-term deal with GM Joe Douglas but it hasn't come to fruition just yet.



Maye is a vital part to this Jets defense, which obviously warranted a franchise tag to give Douglas more time to work something out that is good for both sides.

With Jamal Adams traded last offseason, Maye quickly assumed a leadership role on defense and the numbers on the stat sheet also jumped off the page a bit. He totaled a career-high 88 combined tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and another career-high 11 passes defended.

The Jets would love to have Maye in the green and white for seasons to come, as the former second-round pick has certainly proved his worth for the squad. Having him arrive at minicamp is a good sign that a deal could be on the horizon.