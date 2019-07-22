Marcus Maye among three Jets on PUP/NFL lists

The Jets have made some roster designations with training camp set to start later this week.

Safety Marcus Maye has been placed on the physically unable to perform list along with defensive back Brandon Bryant. Defensive back Blessuan Austin is on the non-football injury list.

Players on both lists are barred from practicing with their teams. They are eligible to be activated whenever the team deems them ready to get on the field.

Maye had shoulder surgery after going on injured reserve late last season. He worked in a limited capacity during the team’s offseason program and the 2017 second-round pick is expected to be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

Austin was a sixth-round pick this year. He dealt with multiple knee injuries while at Rutgers and only played in five games over the last two seasons as a result.

Bryant signed with the Jets after being passed over in the supplemental draft last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad.