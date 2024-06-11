Marcus Maye agrees to terms with Dolphins

Free agent safety Marcus Maye is signing with the Dolphins, Jordan Schultz reports.

Maye has remained a free agent since the Saints cut him in March.

He signed a three year, $22.5 million contract with New Orleans as a free agent in 2022, but he missed as many games (17) as he played (17) in two seasons. That includes a three-game suspension.

Maye, 31, spent his first five seasons with the Jets after they made him a second-round pick in 2017.

In 77 career games, he has totaled 409 tackles, eight interceptions, 28 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

The Dolphins upgraded their secondary this offseason with the additions of cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Jordan Poyer, and they now have Maye for depth purposes.