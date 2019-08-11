Marcus Maye activated from PUP list

Jets head coach Adam Gase said last week that the team had no timeline for safety Marcus Maye to come off the physically unable to perform list and that he hadn’t received “any indication” that Maye would practice this week.

Things apparently took a turn for the better over the last few days. The Jets announced on Sunday that Maye has been activated from the PUP list.

Maye went on injured reserve last December with a shoulder injury and had surgery to address it. He was able to do individual work during organized team activities, but was placed on the PUP list to open camp. Gase referred to Maye dealing with a “nerve injury” and said the team didn’t want to get Maye on the field only to have to shut him down again if he wasn’t totally ready to go.

It seems the Jets are confident that won’t be the case and they now have both their starting safeties ready to work in practice.