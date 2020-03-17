The latest rumored Bears QB target is headed elsewhere:

The Bears were casually linked to Mariota by some throughout various points this offseason, yet there was also a report stating the representation the two QBs share wasn't fond of both competing for the same starting spot. Perhaps more interesting is the fact that Mariota found a home in Las Vegas. It creates two trains of thought for Bears fans:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Mariota comes in as the presumed backup to Derek Carr, who remains on a tight leash and is inevitably fighting a losing battle anyways. Mariota ironically becomes the insurance policy that worked against him with the Titans, but ultimately remains the backup and buys the Raiders time to reset at QB after Carr.

2. This makes Carr totally expendable, which creates a far more interesting situation for the Bears. Carr's been a better quarterback, but he's clearly on the way out with Jon Gruden, and Raiders GM Mike Maycock was infamously high on Mariota as a Draft Analyst for the NFL Network in 2015.

It's the fun, neurotic, Bears-themed choose-your-own-adventure you never knew you wanted.

Marcus Mariota's going to the Las Vegas Raiders, which is a fun litmus test for Bears fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago