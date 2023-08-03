What Marcus Mariota's camp struggles tell Eagles about Jalen Hurts' potential for greatness

PHILADELPHIA − For nearly the entire offseason, the questions were always about whether Jalen Hurts can improve upon a 2022 season in which was the MVP runner-up and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where he had a game for the ages in defeat.

And yet through the first week of training camp practices, we have seen Hurts take his game to another level.

Sure, it's training camp, and the Eagles haven't played a real game, or anything close to resembling a real game. And Hurts hasn't been hit, and he's not playing through an injury.

But there's no better way to tell how comfortable Hurts is in the Eagles' offense and the players around him than in the struggles of backup quarterback Marcus Mariota through the first week of training camp.

The proof is on the field. At least so far.

Hurts is in his third season as the undisputed starter, and third season in Nick Sirianni's offense. He's also in his third season with wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, and in his second season with A.J. Brown.

That familiarity has been evident, as has Mariota's lack of familiarity.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota participates in his first training camp drills with the Eagles since signing with the team in March.

Mariota has thrown four interceptions through the first four practices. His most recent came Tuesday when he airmailed a pass over the middle that safety K'Von Wallace picked off.

On Sunday, Mariota and the second-team offense was facing the first-team defense. Sirianni called for a 3rd-and-15 play. Mariota rolled to his right to escape pressure. He threw the ball into the flat, and cornerback James Bradberry intercepted it.

There wasn't a receiver in the area, meaning that Mariota either threw to the wrong spot or the receiver ran the wrong route.

All of that is to be expected early in camp, especially for Mariota who's on his third team in three seasons. The Eagles signed him to a one-year deal last spring as Hurts' backup. Mariota is going into his ninth NFL season, and he has started for most of that time, including the first 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

So the Eagles are hardly worried. As a backup, Mariota best reflects Hurts' skillset as a running quarterback, which the Eagles have also seen so far in training camp. And overall, Mariota is an improvement over Gardner Minshew, the backup for the last two seasons.

That, too, is evident in Hurts' improvement. And the Eagles are seeing this off the field, particularly in the quarterback meeting rooms.

"Marcus has been great to be around," Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said. "I think he has a very unique experience in this league. Any time that you spend so much time in the building with these guys, and they spend so much time together in the quarterback meetings, I think just being able to share that information, share knowledge is really important to the development of the position."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts practices at the NFL football team's training facilities in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Mariota is well-equipped to share with Hurts his experiences about when to buy time and throw, or when to take off and run.

Hurts, much like he did last season, has already demonstrated that early in camp.

Twice on Tuesday, Hurts rolled out to escape pressure − once to his right, once to his left (his weakness in the 2021 season he has worked diligently to make into a strength) − and each time he fired a strike on the run to Smith at least 25 yards down the field.

In between those two throws was Hurts' best pass of the day, a 60-yard bomb to Brown on a post pattern after Brown had gotten behind Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry.

And Hurts has also taken off a few times on designed runs. While the Eagles aren't allowed to hit the quarterback, let alone tackle him, it's also apparent that Hurts has the burst to take off. Mariota has shown this, too.

"(Hurts), man, he just continued to work," running back Boston Scott said. "He's continued to put his head down. I know the intangibles, which is what I feel like really separates him, and his leadership. I can't say enough good things about him.

"Marcus is another really athletic guy. I love the way he moves. He’s still learning the playbook, but he's a really smart guy. It’s gonna take time, but you can see the tools for sure. And he's had experience as well. It’s not like it's his first time, his first go-around. They have both made some good throws, I love I love watching them."

Of course, the Eagles would love to never need their backup quarterback to start a game. But that's not the reality in the NFL. Hurts missed two games last season with a shoulder injury, and the Eagles lost both games under Minshew. The season before, Minshew went 1-1 as Hurts' replacement.

So Mariota knows he has to get better, and that he has about six weeks until the start of the season to do so. Hurts, meanwhile, is thriving.

"Jalen is trying to go through his reads, perfect his craft," wide receiver Quez Watkins said. "And Marcus, he’s trying to be that leader. He’s trying to learn the players, learn the receivers, learn the offense and stuff like that, and really get into rhythm."

For Mariota, it's a work in progress.

