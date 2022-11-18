Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he’s given no thought to making a quarterback change despite a pair of shaky outings for Marcus Mariota in back-to-back losses that dropped the team to 4-6 on the season.

Third-round pick Desmond Ridder‘s presence ensures that there will be further questions for Smith about making a quarterback change over the rest of the season. Those questions will get louder if the Falcons lose against the Bears this weekend and Mariota knows that he and the team can’t afford the kind of mistakes he made in last Thursday’s loss to the Panthers.

“I think specifically there’s a couple of plays where there was an interception in the last game on Thursday night, also a couple of third downs where I took a sack,” Mariota said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We talk about it all the time, in order for this offense to continue to hum and be in rhythm, I’ve got to be efficient.”

The Falcons have the league’s No. 4 rushing attack and that has allowed them to avoid putting too much on Mariota’s shoulders. Every defense they face is going to try to make them veer off that path and Mariota is going to have to make them pay if the Falcons are going to turn things around from the last two games.

Marcus Mariota: I’ve got to be efficient originally appeared on Pro Football Talk