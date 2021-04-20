Marcus Mariota understands role as a Raiders backup QB, knows he has more to prove

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Warner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mariota understands role as a backup QB, knows he has more to prove originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After a lot of speculation this offseason, former Oregon QB Marcus Mariota remains a member of the Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota restructured his contract, which will pay him $3.5M this season. 

And while he remains a backup, the former No. 2 overall pick and Heisman winner is out to prove he can be a starter once again. 

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast!]

"My vision's always been to be a starter and to be successful at that position. That has not changed, even in the circumstances that I'm in right now," Mariota told Curtis Murayama of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. 

I understand my role, I understand that I am a key component to Derek's success. I have to help him, support him in every way that I can. But that doesn't mean that I can't get better, (or ) I can't learn. ... I know that I have an opportunity to get better and work with a really awesome offensive staff. I'll be able to grow in that sense. So at the end of the day, my goal is always to be a starter and to be successful at it. I'm working towards that.

Marcus Mariota

Mariota was once viewed by the Tennessee Titans as their franchise quarterback.

But injuries plagued Mariota through his time in Tennessee. And when coaching changes happened, his playing time went down, as well.

He lost his starting job to Ryan Tannehll six games into the 2019 season.

After that, the Titans did not re-sign Mariota back to the team.

As a free agent, Mariota found a new home with the Raiders and signed a two-year deal for $17.6 million to be Carr’s backup.

He was the highest paid back-up in the NFL last season and was called into action on December 17th against the LA Chargers after Carr suffered a groin injury during the game. 

In that game, Mariota had 226 passing yards and rushed for 88 yards in the Raiders 30-27 overtime loss.

After the game, NFL twitter went crazy and said that Mariota deserves to be a starter again in the NFL.

When the season was over, Mariota was rumored to be traded, but the incentives in his contract were an obstacle. 

Now, Mariota is in the final year of his contract with the chance to make an impression as a starter and prove he's worthy of the opportunity.

"If there's an opportunity elsewhere, I'm going to go out there and take it, " said Mariota, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. "If a team wants to take a chance on me, great. I'll be ready to go."

Even if Mariota doesn’t play this year, it seems that he is ready to take up any challenge and embrace change when it is necessary.

It will be exciting to see what Mariota is going to do in the future knowing that he finally has his confidence back.

Recommended Stories

  • Richie Incognito has no plans to retire anytime soon

    Richie Incognito entered the NFL in the 2005 draft. With Alex Smith‘s retirement announcement Monday, Incognito is one of only three players from that draft class under contract for 2021. The once-retired Raiders offensive guard wouldn’t mind being the last one standing. “I am going to play as long as I can,” Incognito told Vic [more]

  • The history of trading back from No. 21 pick in NFL draft

    What does history tell us about trading back from No. 21?

  • Players not reporting to voluntary workouts 'doesn't bother' Bucs coach Bruce Arians

    Almost two-thirds of NFL teams have said that they won't participate in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 safety concerns.

  • First position-specific helmet ranks No. 2 in NFL lab testing

    Helmet maker Vicis introduced the first position-specific helmet and the NFL announced on Tuesday that it has performed well in its first round of laboratory testing. The Vicis Zero2-R Trench helmet is designed for offensive and defensive linemen and it ranked second among all 41 helmet models tested by the league. Another new Vicis model, [more]

  • Video will be pivotal in Aldon Smith case

    Last week, we saw the value of video when it came to the allegations regarding Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. As to the new situation involving Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith, video once again will be critical. Video could show that Smith never touched the man who instigated battery charges against him in Louisiana. Video [more]

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Zion would be nice someday, but the Knicks are finally building an actual team

    It’s enough that if Zion Williamson, or anyone like him, ever really does want to come play there, the Knicks can offer themselves as an actual contender, not just a hyped arena and a big-city lifestyle.

  • UEFA president urges Super League owners to reverse decision

    Seeking a weak link in the unity of 12 rebel clubs in the Super League, UEFA on Tuesday targeted owners in England who signed up to the project that threatens to tear apart soccer's traditional structure including the Champions League. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made a direct appeal to “owners of some English clubs” to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans. Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club group — including American billionaires, Abu Dhabi royalty and a Russian oligarch — less than 48 hours after the Super League was launched in alliance with three clubs from each of Italy and Spain.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • As Eastern Conference evolves, will Bucks finally find playoff success?

    The Bucks benefit and not, perception-wise, from familiarity. We shrug as they do their usual thing, but subtle changes in philosophy have them hoping they'll be on the good side of recent rarity.

  • Michigan Football Makes Big Move In 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

    Michigan Wolverines football has moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue on Tuesday.

  • On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

    It’s been 45 years since the last instance of an NBA MVP being selected from a team that wasn’t at least 10 games over the .500 mark, but Curry has shot his way into serious consideration. “He’s never played any better, that’s for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Breaking down the Steelers picks in new ESPN mocok draft

    Does this new ESPN mock draft hit the mark for the Steelers?

  • Exclusive: PGA Tour to create $40 million bonus pool for stars like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau

    The idea behind the PGA Tour's lucrative new bonus structure is to reward top players for moving the needle, despite on-course performance.

  • Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky needed a pool. He offered his backyard.

    Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel swam in a Hall of Famer's backyard pool for three months last spring.

  • 7 free agents the Bills could sign before 2021 NFL Draft

    Free agents the Buffalo Bills could sign prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Chelsea and Man City withdrawal reports as Super League goes to court

    Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City were reported to be preparing the paperwork to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League less than 72 hours after agreeing to join it, in a major blow for the proposed new competition. Shortly before the BBC reported that the two English clubs were set to back out of the breakaway competition, in Spain the new league went to court to stop the soccer authorities from thwarting its plans. Chelsea and City were among the 12 teams who announced on Sunday that they were setting up a rival to UEFA's Champions League without the need for annual qualification.

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb is the latest example of why NASCAR needs a transparent and objective licensing system

    Cobb has made nearly 250 Truck and Xfinity Series starts and said she was running Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega. But NASCAR did not approve her to enter.

  • Report: Giants are considering a trade back in the 2021 NFL draft

    The New York Giants are considering a trade back in the 2021 NFL draft, which would buck an odd career-long trend for GM Dave Gettleman.

  • Multiple Sixers react to huge Steph Curry performance for Warriors

    The Philadelphia 76ers react to the big performance by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.