Marcus Mariota lands with Raiders in free agency after benching in Tennessee

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft is headed to Las Vegas.

Former Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota reportedly agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, putting him in position to compete with Derek Carr for the starting quarterback role.

The @Raiders have come to terms with Marcus Mariota — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 17, 2020

Mariota was the starter in Tennessee for 4 1/2 years until he was benched for Ryan Tannehill last season. Tannehill would subsequently go on a tear that helped lead the Titans to the AFC Championship game, cementing Mariota’s fate as in impending free agent.

The Titans committed to Tannehill on Sunday with a four-year, $118 million extension.

Mariota seemed destined for similar money after a sophomore season in which he posted a career-high 3,426 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but his step back in his third year — 13 TDs, 15 INT, — began his decline from franchise quarterback to battling Carr in Vegas.

We’ll see if Mariota gets another opportunity to show the talent that made him a top prospect is still there.

News of Mariota’s exit was brought with a glowing compliment from one of his former targets, Titans receiver A.J. Brown.

Ayeee !!!! Love you brother . Best Leader I ever been around! 💙 https://t.co/NJvlT4OWT5 — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady loses another destination

The deal with Mariota also likely takes the Raiders out of the running for Tom Brady. Both they and the Titans had been mentioned in the offseason as possible suitors for the New England Patriots legend, but that seems to no longer be the case.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly remain in the running for Brady, though coronavirus-related obstacles could slow down the process.

